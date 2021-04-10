Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,431 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,128.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

