Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.