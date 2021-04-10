Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

