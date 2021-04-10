Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

