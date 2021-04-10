Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,446 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Agilysys by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

