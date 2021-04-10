Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,528 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USEP. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USEP opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

