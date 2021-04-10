Jane Street Group LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Saul Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.