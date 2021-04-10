Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,780 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £104.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,408.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,243.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

