JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. JinkoSolar updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

