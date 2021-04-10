John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $59.22.

