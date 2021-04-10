Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $59.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.