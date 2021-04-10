Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

