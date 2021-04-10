Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 3,134 ($40.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.36. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,091.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,666.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

