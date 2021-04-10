Joshua W. Sapan Sells 39,980 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMCX stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $8,015,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

