JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 177,726 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.62% of Qiwi worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qiwi by 971.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139,705 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi plc has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

