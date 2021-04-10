JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Sonoco Products worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.13 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

