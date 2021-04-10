JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.51 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

