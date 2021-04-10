JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 146.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.