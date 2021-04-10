JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNPPF opened at $0.94 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.