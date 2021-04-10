JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.24% of Magellan Health worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

