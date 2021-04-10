JustBet Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00750990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,677.53 or 0.98904706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714287 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,201,070 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

