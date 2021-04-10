K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.73

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.73 and traded as high as C$40.51. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$39.91, with a volume of 19,197 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBL shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$418.32 million and a PE ratio of 109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.78.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. On average, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

