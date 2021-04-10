KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0005

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 169.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 91.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $449.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004843 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00139514 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.