Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HUBS opened at $516.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.87 and a 200 day moving average of $395.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

