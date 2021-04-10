KB Home Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KBH stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

