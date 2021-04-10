KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

KBCSY opened at $37.06 on Friday. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

