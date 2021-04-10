Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.10

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 161428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 115.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

