Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.