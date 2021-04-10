Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €608.50 ($715.88).

Shares of KER stock opened at €611.90 ($719.88) on Thursday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €568.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €570.47.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

