KeyCorp Increases Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $70.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Bally’s stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543 in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

