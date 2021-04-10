Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $152.89

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.89 and traded as high as C$156.28. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$155.92, with a volume of 62,070 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$177.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.27.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

