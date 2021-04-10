Klaytn Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.54 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and approximately $95.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

