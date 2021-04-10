KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 257 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.70 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.72 and its 200 day moving average is $517.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

