KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $5,818,000. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $478.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.18 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

