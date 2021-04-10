KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

