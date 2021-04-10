KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 885 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Express by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,232,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 369,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

