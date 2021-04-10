KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

