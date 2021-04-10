Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €106.35 ($125.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.64. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion and a PE ratio of 34.46. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €77.16 ($90.78) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

