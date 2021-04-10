Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $790,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

