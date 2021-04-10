Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $693,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,246,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

