Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $824,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

KAI stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

