Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,983 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

