Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

