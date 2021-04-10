L Brands (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.24

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 72712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

