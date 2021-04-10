Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

