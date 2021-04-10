Laird Landmann Buys 60,716 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,259.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 627,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,416.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann purchased 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann purchased 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

