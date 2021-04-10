Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Lannett worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

