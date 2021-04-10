Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $502,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 102,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $72.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

