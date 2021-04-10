LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

