Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 137,128 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,322,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 218,761 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:LEAF opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.